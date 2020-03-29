APN Industria REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:ADI)

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of APN Industria REIT stock opened at A$2.04 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. APN Industria REIT has a 12-month low of A$1.73 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of A$3.26 ($2.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $403.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.91.

APN Industria REIT Company Profile

APN Industria REIT (‘Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $692 million portfolio of 24 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

