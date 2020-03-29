Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods Of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 28,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,012. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Armanino Foods Of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Armanino Foods Of Distinction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods Of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods Of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.