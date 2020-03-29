ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -566.7%.

Shares of ATNI opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

