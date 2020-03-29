Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

ATOS opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Atossa Genetics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATOS. ValuEngine upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

