aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.43. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 254,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.