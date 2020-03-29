Australian Enhanced Income Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:AYF)

Australian Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:AYF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$6.01. Australian Enhanced Income Fund has a one year low of A$5.88 ($4.17) and a one year high of A$6.20 ($4.40).

About Australian Enhanced Income Fund

Australian Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

