Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

ASX AVN opened at A$1.40 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.57 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.74. Aventus Group has a 1 year low of A$1.38 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of A$3.06 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Darren Holland sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.83 ($2.01), for a total transaction of A$849,000.00 ($602,127.66).

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

