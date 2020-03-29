Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. 91,415,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,543,616. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

