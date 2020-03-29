BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.22% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLASE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

