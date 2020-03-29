Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.54. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

About Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.