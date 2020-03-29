Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.37 EPS

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bitauto updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Bitauto stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. Bitauto has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

BITA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

