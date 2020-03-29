BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut to Hold at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 1,064,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,721. The stock has a market cap of $423.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.77%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

