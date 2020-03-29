BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCPC. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 1,064,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,721. The company has a market cap of $423.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.77%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.