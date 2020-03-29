Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $946.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.07. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

