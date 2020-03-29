Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.
Shares of BOL stock traded down A$116,639.91 ($82,723.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.09 ($0.06). The stock had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.15. Boom Logistics has a 52-week low of A$0.09 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of A$0.19 ($0.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62.
About Boom Logistics
