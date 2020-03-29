Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of BOL stock traded down A$116,639.91 ($82,723.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.09 ($0.06). The stock had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.15. Boom Logistics has a 52-week low of A$0.09 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of A$0.19 ($0.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62.

About Boom Logistics

Boom Logistics Limited provides crane logistics and lifting solutions to resource, energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short term or long term hire facilities; tailored elevated work platform (EWP) solutions with a fleet of travel towers and access equipment, and associated services; and project management services.

