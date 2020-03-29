Boom Logistics Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BOL)

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ASX BOL opened at A$0.09 ($0.06) on Friday. Boom Logistics has a fifty-two week low of A$0.09 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.19 ($0.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Boom Logistics Company Profile

Boom Logistics Limited provides crane logistics and lifting solutions to resource, energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short term or long term hire facilities; tailored elevated work platform (EWP) solutions with a fleet of travel towers and access equipment, and associated services; and project management services.

