Boom Logistics Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BOL)

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.
Shares of ASX BOL opened at A$0.09 ($0.06) on Friday. Boom Logistics has a fifty-two week low of A$0.09 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.19 ($0.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.
Boom Logistics Company Profile
