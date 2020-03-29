Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.69

Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.69 and traded as low as $12.30. Brookfield Renewable Power Fund shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.69.

About Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC)

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. (Brookfield Renewable), formerly Brookfield Renewable Power Fund, and its affiliates own and operate renewable, primarily hydroelectric power generation facilities. Its hydroelectric generating portfolio includes 170 hydropower facilities and five wind farms, and totals approximately 4,800 megawatts of installed capacity, including projects under construction.

