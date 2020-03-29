Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $1,085,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,741 shares of company stock valued at $22,296,094 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,565. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

