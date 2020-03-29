Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.05 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2020

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

