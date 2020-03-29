Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.05 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2020
NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.35.
Canadian Solar announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.
