Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Caretrust REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Caretrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 126.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Caretrust REIT to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.73. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

