Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,654,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,078.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572 over the last ninety days. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

