Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

In related news, CEO Remi Barbier bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

