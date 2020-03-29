Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issues Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,423.96% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

CLDX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.