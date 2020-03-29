Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CIP stock opened at A$2.80 ($1.99) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Centuria Industrial Reit has a 1 year low of A$2.11 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of A$3.79 ($2.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $972.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

About Centuria Industrial Reit

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

