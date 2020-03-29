Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.