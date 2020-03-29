Chorus (ASX:CNU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.41

Chorus Ltd (ASX:CNU)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.90. Chorus shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 756,191 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.68.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. Chorus’s dividend payout ratio is 201.75%.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

