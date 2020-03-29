Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Clontarf Energy Plc (LON:CLON) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.74. Clontarf Energy shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 15,966,549 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.72.

About Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Africa and South America. The company holds a 3% revenue royalty on Block 183 in Peru. It also holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana.

