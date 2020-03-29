Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NYSE CXP traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 2,291,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

