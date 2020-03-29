Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CXP has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.
Shares of CXP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 2,291,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.
In other news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Insiders bought 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 268,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,640,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $14,574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 189,734 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Property Trust Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
