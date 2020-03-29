Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CXP has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 2,291,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Insiders bought 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 268,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,640,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $14,574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 189,734 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.