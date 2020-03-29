Corecivic Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CXW)

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
Corecivic has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corecivic has a payout ratio of 110.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
NYSE:CXW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. 1,172,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Corecivic has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.10.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
About Corecivic
CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
