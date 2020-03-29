Corecivic Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CXW)

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Corecivic has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corecivic has a payout ratio of 110.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. 1,172,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Corecivic has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Corecivic will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

