Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

CMW stock traded down A$0.06 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting A$0.80 ($0.57). 24,885,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,000. Cromwell Group has a 52 week low of A$0.68 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of A$1.35 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

Cromwell Group Company Profile

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

