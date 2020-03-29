CyberMiles Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, IDCM and BCEX. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $3.40 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDCM, CoinBene, OKEx, BCEX, Zebpay, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Koinex, Bibox, Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, IDEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

