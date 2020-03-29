Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Deep Down Inc (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.38. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 7,425 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Deep Down from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

