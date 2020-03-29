Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.