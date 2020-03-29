Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $213.51

Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.51 and traded as high as $214.00. Eco Animal Health Group shares last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 21,264 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Eco Animal Health Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $138.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.04.

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.