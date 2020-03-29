Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $3,394,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 479.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,458,000 after purchasing an additional 904,718 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of EIX traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. 2,840,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

