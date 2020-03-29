Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELAN. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,393,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,964. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $577,455. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $116,826,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

