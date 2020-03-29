Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESLT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Elbit Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Elbit Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.00.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.27. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,347,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,159,000 after buying an additional 954,954 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.