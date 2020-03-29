Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of EFN stock opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.47.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.
Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.