Encompass Health Corp (EHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. 796,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

