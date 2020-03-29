Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Declares $0.01 Apr 20 Dividend

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a apr 20 dividend on Friday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$1.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75. The company has a market cap of $405.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,389.50. Also, Director Elliott Pew bought 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at C$319,718.77.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.40.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.