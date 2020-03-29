Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,547,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 27th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,329,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,286,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 647,632 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,549,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $12.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,579. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.43.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

