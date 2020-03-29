EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $122,722.55 and $4,613.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,036,546 coins and its circulating supply is 33,071,840 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

