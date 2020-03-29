Extremely Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price

News headlines about Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.82.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.31 on Friday, hitting C$2.35. 18,291,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.32. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.17.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.1945374 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

