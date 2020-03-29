FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.85-10.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.73.

Shares of FDS opened at $254.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

