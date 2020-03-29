Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $24.03 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

