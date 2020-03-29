Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $1.23. Feedback shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 62,660,859 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Feedback (LON:FDBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

