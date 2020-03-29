First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $163.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $210,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,284.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

