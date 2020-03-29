Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Gentex by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 313,828 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,820,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentex by 1,258.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 930,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,530. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

