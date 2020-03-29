Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Glen Burnie Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of GLBZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $21.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

